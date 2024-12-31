Her Younger Cousin Acts Entitled And Rude When He Comes Over, So She Invited Everyone In Her Family To Thanksgiving Dinner Except For Him

If you go to a relative’s house for Thanksgiving dinner, how should you act?

Should you demand snacks while the host is making dinner and insist on spending the night, even though the host would clearly like you to go home after dinner?

That’s what the cousin in today’s story does, and his older cousin who is hosting has decided that this year, she doesn’t want him to come.

Let’s see how the story plays out…

AITA For Not Inviting My Cousin To Thanksgiving Dinner? I 32F host my and my husband’s family at our home every year. It is a lot of work and a lot of prep, but I enjoy hosting and have been doing for 6 years now. However, this year I do not want to invite my little cousin who is 29M but acts about 6.

He certainly makes himself at home!

The party starts at 3pm but he arrives prior to noon. This would not be a big deal but he spreads himself out on the couch, takes off his stinky shoes, and watches tv. He also acts like I am his servant just because I am hosting and requests water and snacks while he sits on his fat butt. I am running around the kitchen dealing with enough and I don’t need him there.

Eating isn’t any better.

The worst part is how disrespectful he is. At dinner he chews with his mouth open and talks loudly over everyone. He takes seconds before anyone gets firsts and thirds before anyone gets seconds, which really isn’t a big deal since I have lots of food but still is disrespectful. He also rates the food I make out loud and critiques it.

He even insists on spending the night.

After dinner the night is far from over and he stays the night because he claims it is too long of a drive. Bruh, it’s an hour with traffic! My husband and I try to make the best of it but he is always drunk and snores so loud during the night. Plus, his breath smells and he vomits everywhere.

The cousin claims he can’t and won’t change.

No we do not sleep in the same room, yes we can still hear and smell him very clearly. I did not invite him but invited everyone else. They all asked why and I explained myself saying that if he wanted to act like an adult he could still come but he refuses saying it is just how he is and I should learn to love him for it. I know nobody is perfect, but come on.

Well, it sounds like he’s welcome if he’d act like a grown up. If he wants to keep acting like a toddler, that’s on him.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story…

He might show up anyway.

She should’ve put her foot down a long time ago.

The cousin made the decision himself.

This is a good point!

She shouldn’t let him in even if he shows up.

Being disrespectful to your host is never okay.

You can’t expect people to just put up with it forever.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.