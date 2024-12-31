Hi Ex-Wife Agreed To Get 75% Of His Salary After The Divorce, So He Quit His High-Paying Job And Found A New One Where He Gets Minimum Wage

Dealing with divorce can be stressful. You have to be smart if you don’t want to lose your financial assets.

75% of my pay? Ok..I will get a new job! I worked with a guy who really stuck it to his ex-wife. When I met him, he was working in a sporting goods store, making 8 dollars an hour. He was not really like the other retail monkeys. He was older, well groomed, well spoken, clearly educated, etc.

One night, after work, he gets into his car. And I couldn’t help but notice that it was a very, very nice new Jaguar. I asked him how he could afford it, and he explained it to me. He had been an SVP at a well known fortune 50 company. He was pulling in 300k with bonuses and stock options.

He was married, but the marriage fell apart. And in the divorce, she demanded that she get the house and 40% of his wages. He and his lawyer somehow managed to get her to agree to let him keep the house in exchange for 75% of his pay. No dollar figure or employer specified. LOL.

As soon as she took the settlement, he quit his job and looked for a minimum wage job. He said to me that, “She gets 75% of nearly nothing now.” He had other money stashed away, so he didn’t even need the job. And he had the house and it’s equity, as well. Also, no kids, so there was no child support. Just alimony.

She was furious, of course, and tried to re-sue him, but failed at least once. She claimed that the settlement was not keeping her in the lifestyle she was accustomed to. So, he simply told the judge that the divorce was traumatic to him and he could no longer do his old job as a result. At least at that time, she did not manage to get out of the deal.

Not sure how it all ended, but I thought it was brilliant if not crazy-level spiteful. He was a good employee, too. Good with customers, showed up on time, no crappy absenteeism or anything like that. He claimed he loved each payday because it reminded him how little she was getting.

