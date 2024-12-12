His Brother Invited Him Out To Dinner To Catch Up, But After He Agreed His Brother Chose A Too-Expensive Spot On Purpose

Going out to dinner with the family is a great way to catch up and have some fun.

AITA For Going Off On My Brother Who Planned Dinner For the Family and Taking Us to an Out of Budget Restaurant My brother planned dinner for the family because we haven’t seen each other in some weeks so we wanted a day to get together. There was no special occasion, my younger brother had been sick the week of, but we all wanted to get together to make sure he was okay. My older brother planned a dinner day for us and found the restaurant he wanted to go to.

Beforehand, he called and asked if a $30 hibachi plate was okay. I was fine with a $30 plate because that’s usually what places are running now a days. He didn’t send where we were going until 10 minutes before it was time to meet up. When we arrived at the restaurant it seemed nicer than I expected.

He told the hostess we wanted to wait for one of the chef shows. I asked for the menu and found that the cheapest option on the menu was a $37 veggie plate with increased prices to add a meat. Every option averaged $55+. Was I wrong for bringing the menu to my brother and telling him “I’m tired of your lying so you can get what you want. This place is too expensive for what I was told.” We left the restaurant and got in an argument about how he spent a lot of time planning where we were going to eat.

That he will not be called a liar when he “told me plates average $30-$45” (on the phone he told me $30). And then stormed off causing the family to not have dinner. For background I just paid rent the following week so money was running a little tight.

On the prior phone call I explained to home I’m broke right now but don’t care where we go as long as it’s not too expensive. It’s been 2 days since the incident and we haven’t spoken. AITA?

