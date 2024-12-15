His Brother Was Not A Good Tenant, So He Sold His House Without Giving Him Any Warning

You should never bite the hand that feeds.

AITA for selling the house my brother and his family live in. A few years ago my brother needed help. I let him move into one of my rental properties and we did it all legal. Lease agreement and everything. Because I was renting to him at a breakeven point we agreed that he was responsible for all the maintenance of the house and yard.

Well, he has four kids. And the hot water tank isn’t enough for his family and he wants a new one. I told him to go ahead. He took the cost of the hot water tank and installation off of that month’s rent. I reminded him of our agreement. He said he wasn’t making improvements to my property for free. I said that the old hot water tank was fine and he made the decision to replace it. Big argument and I didn’t want to fight so I said that he was not allowed to make any further changes to the house without my explicit agreement. So he stopped doing maintenance as a protest. The house itself is not pretty but it is solid. It is old and the wiring in it was not meant for all the modern electronics we have. He wanted to add a new breaker box and run more outlets. I said no thanks. I cannot afford that since I’m not making any money on the house. He started getting snippy about it and the rent started getting paid late. I tried talking to him but he said that he had to buy some stuff for the house and he was low on cash.

So I sold the house. While the house itself isn’t great it is in an older part of the city and the property itself is a quarter of an acre. Every time a house sells in the neighborhood it is snapped up by developers and tuned into multi family units. Or one guy built a McMansion on his land. I know a lot of the developers and I didn’t even need to list the house to have it sold in less than a week. My brother found out when he was served with an eviction notice. He called me to ask WTF. So I told him that the house was causing me headaches and I had an opportunity to make some money and I took it. He said I should have offered him a chance to buy it. I said that he was having trouble making rent. How was he going to qualify for a mortgage? He said I’m a jerk and that he has the money he was waiting to make me an offer. I asked him if he had money why he was late on his rent. He started bad-mouthing me to all our family. A few of them took his side and tried to say I was being a jerk, so I offered all of them a chance to clear his debt to me if they wanted to share their opinion. None of them took me up on the offer. My parents are on my side and they said I shouldn’t have rented to him in the first place. I feel bad for my sister-in-law and the kids but I’m not going to spend the rest of my life subsidizing his.

