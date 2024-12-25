His Brother’s Girlfriend’s Judgmental Comments Hurt His Wife, So He Took A Stand To Protect Their Holiday Celebration

Blending well-established family dynamics with new relationships can be a recipe for friction – especially when the new blood doesn’t play nice.
After his brother’s new girlfriend made a series of rude jabs at his wife, one man chose to draw the line ahead of hosting Thanksgiving.
Read on to find out what he did.
AITA for refusing to let my brother bring his girlfriend to Thanksgiving after she disrespected my wife?
I (31M) am married to Lily (30F).
My brother Josh (29M) recently started dating Lindsey (27F), and while she’s been polite at family events, Lily feels Lindsey has made some passive-aggressive comments.
He gives several examples.
For example, at a recent BBQ, Lindsey said it was “selfish” that Lily and I weren’t planning to have kids anytime soon.
Lily felt uncomfortable, but I didn’t say anything at the time.
Another incident happened at a family dinner when Lindsey remarked, “I’m surprised you two are so happy without kids. You must be really good at being selfish.”
Lily was hurt by that comment, and it made her feel like Lindsey was judging our life choices.
Lindsey just couldn’t stop her rude outbursts.
Most recently, at a birthday party, Lindsey made a comment about Lily’s career, saying, “It’s cute that you’re working part-time with no kids while Josh and I are really focusing on our careers.”
Lily was annoyed, but didn’t say anything because she didn’t want to start drama.
So when it came time for he and Lily to host Thanksgiving, they knew exactly who wasn’t on the guest list.
Thanksgiving is at our house this year, and when Josh asked if he could bring Lindsey, I told him I’d prefer if she didn’t come.
I explained that some of her comments had made Lily feel disrespected, and I didn’t want that to ruin the holiday.
Of course, his brother opposed this.
Josh got upset and said I was being petty.
He argued that I was overreacting and that Lindsey was “just being honest,” but I stood my ground.
So the rest of his family stood their ground too.
Now Josh says he won’t come if Lindsey isn’t invited, and my parents are caught in the middle.
My mom thinks I’m being too harsh, but I feel like I’m just standing up for my wife.
AITA for refusing to let my brother bring his girlfriend to Thanksgiving?
Being the loudest voice in the room isn’t always a good thing. Some people could learn a thing or two about this.
What did Reddit think?
This commenter applauds the husband for actually getting it right!
This user has a few thoughts on this Lindsey…
If Lindsey disagrees with their lifestyle so much, then why is she even coming around in the first place?
Didn’t Lindsey ever learn any manners?
Honesty may be the best policy, but it shouldn’t come at the cost of common courtesy.
If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.
