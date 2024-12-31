His Daughter Is Much Closer To Her Cousin Than Her Half Brother, But When It Upset The Brother, His Dad Told Him It Was His Fault For Not Putting In Any Effort To Bond With Her

Kids bond with siblings, cousins, friends, and parents differently, and in some cases it is hard to know why.

AITA for telling my son that the fact that his sister was happier to see her cousin was his fault? Background: I (42M) have a son “Jack” (22M) and a daughter “Cassie” (7F) from two different marriages. I had Jack with my first wife “Penelope” who passed away when Jack was 9. This hit both of us hard.

I thought Penelope and I were going to be together forever. It took me a long time to be ready to date again, which I started doing when Jack was 14. He wasn’t happy about it. I met my first girlfriend, my current wife, “Sara” through work.

We dated for a few months before birth control failed and Sara became pregnant. Because of that, our relationship progressed very fast. She moved in with Jack and I by the time she was four months pregnant. Jack was understandably very upset, but Sara and I wanted our child to grow up in a two parent household. Unfortunately, due to lack of space, we also had to move out of the apartment I shared with my late wife. Jack was put in therapy to help him adjust.

Sara made it a point to have prominent memorabilia of Penelope because of her awful step-mother all but erased Sara’s mother. After Cassie (my daughter) was born, Jack wanted nothing to do with her, which was understandable, but upsetting.

However, Cassie’s maternal cousin “Will” (18M) adored her from day one, and happily stepped into that brother role. Frequent hangouts, played with her dolls, etc. He even has a matching (i think) hello-kitty necklace with her, and uses it as his good luck charm for his sport. This was the first year both Jack and Will left for college.

Jack messed around during high school and had crappy grades and no scholarships. While I would be able to pay, I refused to pay 50k/year+ for him to screw around. So, he went to community college for two years and this year transferred to a good school. Will was an A student as well as an excellent athlete, and got an almost full ride to a far away school.

Thankfully, both boys were able to come home for Thanksgiving. Jack came home first. She greeted him without much fanfare, but was still happy he was home. This was very different from how she greeted Will. She waited at my SIL’s house for him, made a huge glittery sign, and started bawling her eyes out when she saw him. My sister-in-law posted the video of them reuniting on Facebook, and Jack saw the video and was very upset at the difference in Cassie’s “welcome home” enthusiasm.

After listening to this for the fifth time, I snapped at him and told him these were the consequences of his actions, i.e. doing nothing to make a bond with his sister for the past seven years. He got mad and stormed off to his room. Since then my former in-laws have been ringing my phone off the hook yelling at me and demanding I reprimand my daughter for her lack of enthusiasm at his return. Cassie doesn’t know why, but she can tell her brother is upset at her and it is affecting her. Will is mad that Jack is making Cassie upset. I don’t know what to do. AITA?

