His Mom Thinks He Gained Weight Because He Missed Her, But He Admits To Her It Was Because He Grew To Love Pizza

There are many reasons for people to gain weight.

Sometimes it has to do with eating your feelings.

Sometimes it has to do with eating the wrong foods and too much of them.

Other times it’s down to our mental state or even certain medications.

In today’s story, a mom assumes her son has gained weight because he’s eating his feelings, but in reality he’s simply eating too much of the wrong foods.

He’s not sure how to tell his mom that she’s wrong.

Let’s see how the story plays out…

WIBTA if I reject my mom’s plans for MY body? My (20M) mom (38F) recently came back from a year long journey away from all of our family due to my grandma passing away. Right from the get-go she told me I put on some weight. Ever since I begun working in the city, I’ve been eating out every other day and even got into a pizza frenzy, and i’ll admit: my body has seen better days (current height: 166 cm weight: ~80 kg). But in my defense, my physical performance is as good as ever: I constantly walk 3 km daily back and forth towards my work (6 km daily total) and somehow i don’t grow tired from sprinting here and there.

His mother is making assumptions about why he gained weight (and she’s wrong).

Anyways, today in the morning my mom went on a tangent on how i’m slowly destroying my body and how I should hit the gym already because my weight already has distributed correctly in the right places (whatever she meant by that). I paid no mind to it and went to take a shower, and when my aunt went to the kitchen my mom broke into tears, saying how she thinks I ate too much because on the inside i felt lonely without her (I didn’t). How I’m actually depressed (not likely), because those are the reasons she gained weight when she was my age (a single mother, mind you. kids are not in my book, i can’t even get a girlfriend).

He wants to tell his mom why he has gained weight.

Once I put a foot outside the bathroom, she pulled me into a hug and told how i’m “not alone anymore” and how she wanted me to eat fiber, protein and yadda yadda yadda. I just nodded and went on my way, a little frustrated by the whole exchange. WIBTA if I told her that the things she thinks about my weight gain are just unhealthy projections and that i’m just a fatso who enjoys food as much as sleeping?

His mom is wrong about why he gained weight, but she also cares about his health.

Either way, it might be a good idea for him to cut down on the fast food and pizza.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted…

This reader thinks mom is a narcissist.

Mom is reading into her son’s weight gain way too much.

Mom needs to realize her son is growing up.

Mom is grieving, so he needs to be gentle with what he says.

Regardless, he should try to eat healthier.

His mom means well, so he should be careful with what he says.

Still, she might have a point.

