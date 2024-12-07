His Neighbor’s Kids Kept Trespassing And Ringing His Doorbell Multiple Times A Day, So He Wants To Plant Prickly Bushes To Keep Them Away

Neighbors are a hit or miss.

In this man’s case, it was definitely a miss, since not only did his neighbor’s kids keep trespassing on his property and disturbing his peace, but the parents didn’t think anything was wrong with that.

So he’s considering planting prickly bushes in his front yard to discourage them.

Would that be too much, though?

Let’s analyze the situation.

WIBTA For planting prickly bushes in my front yard to keep the neighbours kids from my property? I moved into a detached townhouse a few months ago. It’s a rental, I’m leasing it for a year with the option to extend that with a second year or possibly buy the house. My driveway is right next to the neighbours.’ It’s big enough to fit 2 regular sized cars and halfway down my driveway there’s a path leading around my house. On one side of the path is my house, on the other side is about 3 meters of yard, that is mine. Ever since I moved in I’ve been having issues with the neighbours using my driveway for parking, turning their cars, storing their other stuff, playing, etc etc.

That was an uncomfortable situation. He did try reasoning with them.

Asking them to stop using it and keep their items on their own property has not worked, so I placed a few large plants, and installed a camera and a no-trespassing sign, and that helped a bit. At least the cars are gone. The last few weeks, I’ve been working from home, but the neighbours kids are making that really hard. They’re about 5 and 7, boys, and they keep ringing my doorbell multiple times a day to ask if they can play with my dog, if I want to play with them or anything else they can think of.

He was feeling uncomfortable in his own home again, and again he tried solving it amicably.

I asked them to stop it so I could work, which of course didn’t work, so I asked their parents, and was told ‘boys will be boys’ and they weren’t going to do anything about it. To keep my sanity intact I removed the battery from the doorbell but now they keep running around in my front yard, on the path around the house, banging on my windows, banging on my doors and actually tried to open the gate to my backyard this morning as they heard me in there.

This is starting to sound like a horror movie.

I once again asked them to stop, told them I will not be allowing them to play with the dog anymore at all if they keep this up and they left, sending over their dad. I told him to keep the boys away from my property and door. If not, I’ll be planting some prickly bushes to teach them to stay away from other people’s property and shut the door in his face.

They have been warned!

I’d love to place a fence or something, but as it may be a short-term rental I have to be able to return everything in its original state for now. WIBTA if I actually did that?

I think the parents are in the wrong here.

Let’s see what Reddit has to say about this.

A reader shares their thoughts.

Someone makes a suggestion.

This person shares some good advice.

Oh my!

Another commenter chimes in.

Good one!

He tried everything else.

It feels like it’s either that or calling the police at this point.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.