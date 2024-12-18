His Neighbors Wouldn’t Let Him Borrow Their Wi-Fi, So He Had Their Car Booted When They Used His Parking Spot

Some people feel the world owes them something.

They don’t care how it affects other people.

It’s all about them.

The person in this story had a neighbor like this.

Check out how he put them in their place.

AITA for not allowing my neighbours to use my extra parking spot and telling them to get lost? I have 2 parking spots that belong to my unit. I often have family/friends come over a lot so it was easier to pay the extra for an additional spot than having them park blocks away and walk all the way to my condo. I already have 1 spot by default. I pay for an additional one. My neighbours asked me if they could use the spot from Friday morning till Sunday evening because they had relatives coming over for a short stay. I said no, but they went ahead and let their relatives park in it anyway.

So loyalty was gone.

I called management the moment I noticed it on Friday when I was on my way to work. Management clamped the car immediately, so the neighbours had to fork out 100 bucks to have it unclamped. They banged on my door the moment I got home from work in the evening and cussed me out for calling management and having their car clamped. They are now repeatedly demanding I pay them the 100 bucks they spent to unclamp the car. The one and ONLY reason I said no to them was because a few months ago, when I was trying to submit something before a really close deadline, my WIFI stopped working. When I asked them if I could just borrow theirs for a few minutes so I could submit my work, they said no and shut the door on me. By the time I got in my car and drove to a nearby cafe, I missed the deadline.

And he’s not sure what to do next.

They just knocked on my door again today to bring it up again and I told them to get lost during our heated argument, which has made them even angrier. My train of thought here is that they didn’t help me out, so why should I help them out? They’re even more upset because other neighbours have used my additional parking spot before (with my permission) so they don’t understand why they weren’t given the same treatment. My friends think I should apologize and try to diffuse the situation as to not escalate the issue any further and cause more tension. AITA here for being petty in the first place, as well as telling them to **** off? Should I apologize?

Here is what folks are saying.

Bad friends indeed. He doesn’t need to justify anything.

Even if they had let him use their WIFI briefly, he doesn’t owe them free parking spot use.

I don’t understand why people are making caveats to this. Your spot. Your rules.

I don’t know where they get the gall.

They definitely need to be reported.

Entitled much?

He shouldn’t feel badly at all.

