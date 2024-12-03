His Sister Invited Him To Her Destination Wedding, But He Thinks It Would Be Way Too Expensive To Attend

Normally, there shouldn’t be any problem attending a family member’s wedding…

Unless you’re estranged, not invited, or it’s ridiculously expensive!

In today’s story, a man shares some of the reasons why he and his husband are hesitant to attend his sister’s destination wedding, but his parents really want him to attend the wedding anyway.

Read the full story below and weigh in.

AITA If I Don’t Go to my Sister’s Wedding? My (36M) sister (33F) is getting married in March. She’s having a destination wedding in Mexico, and we have to RSVP/reserve our resort booking by early December. I looked into the stay and airfare, and it would be 5 to 6 grand (not counting having to get passports, clothes, etc.) for me and my husband to go.

He is not willing to spend so much to attend his sister’s destination wedding.

This is uncomfortably expensive for us. We have the money, but it would have to come from our emergency fund. And it would take us a while to save that much money again.

His parents offered to cover some of the costs.

I mentioned how expensive this feels to my mother, and she made it clear that she expects us to be there. She said she and my dad could cover part of the cost. But I don’t feel comfortable accepting that.

However, he thinks it’s unnecessary since he is not really close to her.

For some context, my sister and I did not get along growing up. As adults, we’re cordial, but not close. She moved far away many years ago, and we can go years without seeing each other in person. We do occasionally exchange messages or memes. She was at my wedding, but we got married at city hall, and it was just kind of a happy accident that she happened to be in town at the time.

Moreover, he and his husband are not fond of traveling.

My husband and I don’t like to travel or go to parties due to anxiety. We’re introverted homebodies who prefer hanging out at home with friends we already know. I feel like we’re being expected to spend a lot of money that we never normally would do just due to familial obligation/expectation.

Now, he’s wondering if it would be wrong not to go.

My husband agrees about it being too expensive, but says he’ll accept my decision on whether or not we go. I know we can expect some family pushback/disappointment, but WIBTA if we don’t go?

