Homeowner Warned People Against Buying A Clayton Modular Homes Due To Numerous Issues. – ‘The cabinets, they’re absolute trash. They all fall apart.’

Modular homes are pretty popular these days, but are they worth it?

A TikTokker named Kel doesn’t think so, and she posted a video on the social media platform to talk about her experience with a company called Clayton Built.

Kel said that, while she likes certain aspects of her Clayton home, people who want to build a new house shouldn’t use the company.

She told viewers, “For those of you who are in the market for a new house, and you’re thinking that you want a Clayton Modular Home because it’s fast and simple. No, no you don’t.”

Kel added that her Clayton home is eight years old.

She said, “It is a Clayton modular home, and the cabinets, they’re absolute trash. They all fall apart.”

Kel added that the drawers and the cabinets in her bathroom are also falling apart.

She continued, “I also had them build my porches. I have already had to have my porch redone. Like I said, been here eight years exactly and had to redo all of that.”

Kel added, “It’s sad because my parents have been in their house for 35 years, and their cabinets are as good today as they were the day they were put in. So I feel jipped.”

