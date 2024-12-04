Homeowners Keep Asking Their Neighbor To Stop Trespassing To Get His Cat, But When He Refuses She Threatens To Call Animal Control

A lot of next-door neighbor rivalries have something to do with one of their pets. Or at least that’s how they get off on the wrong foot.

In this case, it’s a cat. Check out how this new homeowner tries to get his neighbor to stop coming into their yard.

AITA for telling my neighbors not to come on to our property to get their cat? We recently moved into our home and noticed there is a lot of neighborhood cats. I didn’t think much of it at first. One night it’s just me an my toddler and we are startled to hear yelling at our front door. I look into our camera feed and it’s our neighbor pulling this cat out of our bush, yelling “Max, you jerk, get over here!”

This incident was just the beginning…

I was really startled and a bit nervous after that. So when hubby got home I told him what happened and he said he saw it on the feed. So the next day when he saw the neighbors, he asked them if they could not come into our yard because it had scared me to hear them by the door. Dude said whatever. The older lady was irate and said the previous owners were okay with them coming into the yard. My hubby said he understood but that we weren’t comfortable with that. Fast forward to a week later hubby and I are leaving the house with toddler and old man comes out and it seems he’s going for a walk. We pay no mind to it and leave. A minute later, our camera goes off, so we check. The old dude is walking up our driveway and hanging by our kitchen window. So we go back and as he’s coming down ,we ask him what he was doing. He says our yard is looking like garbage and he was looking for his cat.

And she’s about to try a different tactic.

We said okay, but we asked you guys not to come onto our property. He said it’s his cat and he will do as he dang well pleases because his cat is an a-hole and they can’t control him. I said if he’s that big of a nuisance maybe we should call animal control. He said if we did we would regret it. I probably shouldn’t have brought animal control into it because they’re cats, but I was so worked up over his blatant disregard for us that my mouth got the better of me. Hubby thinks I’m overreacting, my family thinks it’s a reasonable request and my coworkers say I’m the AH. So AITA for telling them they can’t come get their cats on our property?

Here is what folks are saying.

