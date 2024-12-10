Hotel Guest Ignored Warnings About Disputing A No-Show Charge, But He Ignored The Warnings Until The Fees Were Even More Expensive

Handling no-show charges at a hotel is never fun, but it gets worse when a guest refuses to take responsibility.

So, what would you do if someone ignored your warning not to dispute a charge, only for it to completely backfire? Would you try to help them out? Or would you let them face the consequences?

In the following story, a hotel employee deals with this exact situation.

Here’s how it went down…

I tried to warn someone not to dispute his no-show charge, but they never listen. I work at a big brand-name hotel in a beach town. In the summer, our rates skyrocket to almost $300 a night, and we are usually sold out. Someone booked 2 rooms for a long weekend and decided not to show up or bother calling to cancel. Our no-show policy is pretty standard – 1 night’s cost for each room you booked.

He had to pay a lot of money.

This gentleman was charged over $500 total for his 2 no-show rooms. It stinks, and it’s a lot of money, but it’s 100% his fault. The gentleman called me a couple of weeks later when he got his credit card bill. I explained to him our policy and that he wouldn’t be getting a refund. He went off, “You don’t know who you’re messing with,” “I’m not paying you idiot,” yada yada. Eventually, he told me he was just going to dispute it with his credit card company.

The hotel employee tried to warn him.

This is basically what I told him: “Sir if you want to dispute the charge with your bank, you have every right to do that. I would not personally recommend it, though. If this was a case of a stolen credit card, I would agree with you, but we have documentation showing you were informed of the no-show policy. However, if you wish to pass this issue along to the bank, I will gladly deal with them.” When you dispute a charge, the bank will front you the money while they investigate. When he got money from the bank right after he filed a dispute, he called me to GLOAT. He told me how stupid I was, yada yada. What I don’t think he understood is that the money is pretty much a loan, under the assumption that his charges really were fraudulent, which they weren’t.

He didn’t get to keep the money.

I easily won the dispute, proving that he willfully purchased these rooms and was informed of the no-show policy. Then, the bank billed him back for the money they fronted him.

So, he called me again. Lucky me.

The guest still doesn’t seem to get it.

He told me that the bank was billing him and that I had to pay it. He said because it all started with my hotel, it was our responsibility to pay his bank bill. At this point, I didn’t even know what else to say. I just said, “No, have a good day”, and hung up. Down the road, he called AGAIN, saying that his credit card company was threatening to turn over the bill to collections if he didn’t pay. Now, he wanted us to pay $800 because of the interest. I told him that his personal finances are his own business and to stop calling. I tried to warn him in the beginning.

Wow! This guy shouldn’t checked the no show policy before booking the room!

Let’s see how the folks over at Reddit reacted to this story.

This person works on the other side of it.

Some people understand the charges.

If you call, most hotels will work with you.

Yes! Couldn’t agree more!

This guy needs to get a grip!

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.