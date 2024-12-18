Instacart Shopper Explained Why She Had To Give A Customer Part Of Their Receipt. – ‘This has never happened to me.’

What are Instacart shoppers supposed to do if they can’t find items on customers’ lists?

Well, a TikTokker named Emma Jane explained what she had to do on a recent shopping trip because a number of products had been recalled.

Emma told viewers, “I’m an Instacart shopper and I just did my first batch of the day, and I got the longest receipt I’ve ever received.”

She continued, “Now, Instacart does not want us to give customers their paper receipts because you pay more per item over Instacart than you do in the store and they don’t want you to see that.”

Emma’s shopping trip included a list with numerous recall items that she wasn’t able to purchase and said said, “Why would I not give them recall notices for products that they just bought?” she explains.

She added,

“This has never happened to me. In the five years I’ve done Instacart, never.”

Instacart shopping is getting more complicated!

