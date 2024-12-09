December 8, 2024 at 8:48 pm

Instacart Shopper Found Out She Was Charged An Extra $60 After The Delivery Driver Left A Receipt In The Bag

by Matthew Gilligan

I’ve never ordered anything from Instacart before…

And after seeing this, I’m not sure I will!

A woman posted a video and told TikTok viewers how she was pretty upset after what she learned regarding an Instacart order.

The brief video’s text overlay tells the whole story of what happened.

She begins, “Remembering how I once ordered $179 of groceries from Instacart…”

She continued, “And the shopper accidentally left the receipt in the bag with the total only being $119.”

The caption to her video reads, “The last day I ever shopped with Instacart.”

Sounds pretty fishy, right?

Take a look at her video.

@incasethemayanswe

The last day I ever shopped with instacart … #instacart #scam #gouging

♬ 777 – ❦

Here’s how TikTokkers reacted.

This person spoke up.

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

And one person chimed in.

What the heck is goin’ on here?!?!

