JCPenny’s Shopper Warned People About The Store’s $3 Pink Tag Sale. – ‘Nothing was marked down.’

by Matthew Gilligan

There’s nothing that gets shoppers fired up like a sale that they think is a scam.

A TikTokker named Vanessa posted a video and sounded off against JCPenney after her less-than-satisfying shopping experience.

Vanessa told viewers, “If y’all are coming out to JCPenney to try to get in on that $3 pink tag sale, save your money, save your time, and your gas because it’s a scam.”

She continued, “Nothing was marked down with a pink tag. And what was there was, like, ‘$30 clearance,’ ‘$20 clearance,’ ‘$50 clearance.’”

Vanessa added, “That’s not clearance. Where the $3?”

Now let’s see what folks had to say on TikTok.

This viewer wasn’t buying it.

Another individual chimed in.

And this viewer shared their thoughts.

She doesn’t want anyone to fall for it…

