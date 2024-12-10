JCPenny’s Shopper Warned People About The Store’s $3 Pink Tag Sale. – ‘Nothing was marked down.’

There’s nothing that gets shoppers fired up like a sale that they think is a scam.

A TikTokker named Vanessa posted a video and sounded off against JCPenney after her less-than-satisfying shopping experience.

Vanessa told viewers, “If y’all are coming out to JCPenney to try to get in on that $3 pink tag sale, save your money, save your time, and your gas because it’s a scam.”

She continued, “Nothing was marked down with a pink tag. And what was there was, like, ‘$30 clearance,’ ‘$20 clearance,’ ‘$50 clearance.’”

Vanessa added, “That’s not clearance. Where the $3?”

