Jeep Owner Said She Tried To Help Out a Teenager With Their Prom Photos And It Seriously Messed Up Her Car

So, this is what you get for trying to help other people out, huh?

A woman named Destiney posted a video and told TikTok viewers how a good deed she did for one of her employees backfired on her and cost her a lot of money.

Destiney said that one of her employees is a girl in high school who asked her if she could borrow Destiney’s brand-new Jeep for a pre-prom photoshoot.

She said, “I know it was a dumb idea on my part, but I was thinking, ‘It’s just pictures, she’s not driving it. She just wants to take pictures.’”

Destiney said she loaned her employee the Jeep and went to a restaurant with her husband. Soon after, her employee called her and asked if she could take the doors off of the Jeep for the photoshoot. Destiney said no and believed the issue was put to rest.

A little while later, Destiney got another phone call. This time, it was from her employee’s father, who asked if he could take the doors off of the Jeep. Destiney also told him no and said that she didn’t think there were any problems when she picked up the Jeep later in the day.

But she realized something was wrong when her Jeep flooded a few months later after a rainstorm.

Destiney took her Jeep to a repair shop and told viewers, “After a diagnostic, they see that my doors are on wrong. Not from the manufacturer, but because somebody tampered with the doors, took the doors off, and then put them back on.”

She added, “They didn’t take the doors off like Jeep doors, though. They took the doors off like a chop shop. They actually took the hinges off of the doors and then put them back on. Who comes to the park with tools like that?”

Destiney said it cost her $1,400 to get the doors fixed. She later found out that her employee’s father lied to the girl and told her that Destiney had changed her mind about removing the doors.

She said, “Nope, nope. So what would y’all do in this situation? Because I’m still in shock. I just picked up my car. And I don’t know how to handle it. I know I can’t be mad at [my employee], because she genuinely did not know. She thought that it was okay.”

Destiney posted a follow-up video and said that she decided not to pursue any legal action because the employee is like family to her and she didn’t think it was worth it anymore.

What the heck?!

