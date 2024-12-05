Jimmy John’s Employee Shows How The Shop’s Picklewiches Are Made

Oh, I gotta try this!

A TikTokker named Kyle showed viewers how the Turkey Picklewich sandwiches are made at Jimmy John’s.

Kyle’s text overlay reads, “Jimmy John’s pickles being gutted.”

The Jimmy John’s worker went to work on the pickle and you can leave it up to your imagination what the finished Picklewich sandwich looks like…

Take a look at the video.

Here’s what TikTokkers had to say.

One viewer chimed in.

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

And this individual asked a question.

I gotta try one of these sandwiches…

If you liked that story, check out this video about a mom who reveals the inappropriate healthcare questionnaire her 13-year-old daughter got at school.