Line Cook At A Fast Casual Restaurant Was Fed Up With Entitled Customers And Clueless Managers, So She Gave A Customer A Bottle Of Tabasco To Prove A Point

Sometimes customers have bizarre requests that can be really annoying.

In today’s story, it’s not necessarily one request that this line cook finds annoying.

It’s more the accumulation of annoying requests that customers make day after day.

Eventually she has had enough and decides to get petty.

Can’t be bothered to add your own condiments? Fine. Many years ago, I was a line cook for an international fast casual chain restaurant. The location I was currently working at was in an upper class suburb, and to give you an idea of the type of demographic, ours was the only restaurant in the area with pictures on the menu. Anyway, this happened after the culmination of a perfect storm of feces flying into the fan.

All the managers had to go on vacation at the same time.

To start off, our location’s management won an overall performance contest – sales, labor, profit and loss… You get the idea. The prize was an all expenses paid vacation to Mexico. It was like a Groupon type thing, so the entire management staff had to take the vacation together… Which meant “Guest Managers” for an entire week. The problem with this is the new managers were unfamiliar with our location’s sales trends, staffing, peak hours or ordering pars.

This equated to a week of being understaffed, and understocked. By that Friday, we’re nearly out of everything, and after a night of entitled rich annoying Karens with their “gluten allergies” and special orders I was done. Fed up. Ready to quit.

One of my last orders was a chicken alfredo. No problem. Pasta Alfredo is an easy dish that nearly every restaurant has. But this lady wanted me to mix in Tabasco sauce with her dish.

Normally I’d do it, with only a single snide remark to the server… Something along the lines of how this lady’s arms must be missing… A little PassAg, but that’s what cooks do. But like I said, I was done. I made this lady’s pasta according to the recipe. It was perfect, but no hot sauce.

A free bottle of Tabasco? Nice.

I plated it, then ran back to dry storage and brought out a new bottle of Tabasco, which I put directly into the center of the dish. I don’t mean I poured an entire bottle of hot sauce into her pasta. I put the actual bottle itself into the center of the dish, and sold it. And went home.

I knew if I stayed, I would be at the very least written up and suspended for my pettiness… So it was a good thing I decided that pandering to rich, overgrown babies was not for me. Anyway, thanks for your time. Hope this counts as Petty enough.

It would’ve been pettier to pour all the Tobasco on the pasta.

