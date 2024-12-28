Little Brother Demands A Christmas Ornament, But When This Sister Says No Their Stepdad Steals One

When it comes to Christmas decorations, some families treat ornaments like sacred keepsakes—and others, apparently, treat them like takeout menus.

One woman found herself in a festive fiasco when her little brother wanted an ornament and her stepdad decided to help himself.

Who’s in the wrong here?

AITA for not giving my little brother a Christmas ornament? For context I am 24F and my little brother is 9. My mom, stepdad, and little brother came over to see our new place and we already have our Christmas tree up. My brother asks if he can have a frosted acorn ornament off of my tree. I told him no that it’s a decoration on my tree. He proceeds to whine and ask five more times before my mom tells him to stop. I said no because he generally gets everything he wants.

Not a lesson we want to teach.

I probably would have given it to him before he left but he’s started a habit of asking over and over or repeating the same thing until you answer and I’m not indulging that. They ended up leaving and I talk to my mom the next day who says I should’ve just said yes. That I should count the ornaments on the tree because one may be missing. Turns out when I wasn’t in the living room my stepdad pocketed one to give to my brother.

Um, theft much?

AITA for not giving him one? Do I have the right to be kinda ticked off? My mom said “just wait till you have kids you’ll see how it it” but I feel like that doesn’t make a difference here?

Is standing firm on the frosted acorn the only way to save future holiday peace?!

