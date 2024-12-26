Louboutin Owner Was Angry With How Her $700 Shoes Looked After Only Wearing Them Twice. – ‘The sole is disconnecting from the shoe?’

I’ve personally never heard of Louboutin shoes, but I wouldn’t say that I’m exactly on the cutting edge of fashion trends…

But a TikTokker named Amanda sure is, and she posted a video and talked to viewers about how she wasn’t too happy with the pair of expensive Louboutins she bought.

Amanda said, “I’m kind of ****** off about this. I have worn these shoes twice. I have worn them two times.”

She continued, “I want to understand why a pair of shoes that cost 700 euros are doing this after wearing them for one hour. Because that doesn’t make sense to me. And like the red part coming off, that made sense. I was like, ‘OK, probably the red part is going to come off. That’s fine.”

Amanda added, “But what do you mean that the sole is disconnecting from the shoe? That’s complete ******** for this price point. Like, I feel like, I honestly feel like I was scammed. Because when you buy something nice, it’s an investment.”

Amanda told viewers the sole of the shoe came off and she added, “If that’s how nice things are gonna behave, that makes me think that it’s worth it to just keep buying mid-tier shoes because at least with those, I expect that they’re gonna fall apart eventually. And honestly, the shoes that I get from China last longer than that. So it’s like, what was I paying for?”

She ended her video by saying, “And now I’m just mad at the whole luxury market, because what the hell?”

