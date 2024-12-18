Loud Late-Night Parties Lead To Weeks Of Frustration, But Acts Of Petty Revenge And A Violent Incident Bring The Parties To A Sudden End

No one likes a noisy neighbor, but when their all-night parties turn into a weekly torment, it can drive even the most patient person to their breaking point.

So, what would you do if endless late-night music and chaos disrupted your peace, and the authorities seemed unwilling to help? Would you drown out the noise somehow? Or would you find a way to make their lives miserable?

In the following story, one couple finds themselves in this very situation until an unexpected event brings the noise to an eerie and silent halt.

Here’s what happened.

Loud neighbors. There was a South American street festival down the road from where me and my gf live (horrible start, I know, but hang in there). We checked it out, went on some rides, and came home. Had a great day. When we arrived at our apt around 5 pm, we noticed some people partying in the street. No biggie and not uncommon in our neighborhood, we figured our neighborhood was in a festive mood because of the celebration down the street. They had all 4 doors of their vehicle wide open, playing music as loud as possible. The neighborly vibes stopped when 11 pm came around, and they had no signs of stopping. Then 12 am, then 1 am, and then finally, 2 am, they decided to go home. Highly irritating, but we’ve lived here for 3 years, and outside of the usual riff-raff, this has never happened.

Unfortunately, it kept happening each week.

The following week, we are in bed, winding down, and at 10:30 pm, BOOOM, the music starts. We look outside, and it’s them again. This time, the music played until 4 am. Now I am getting mad, but the LAPD doesn’t like to respond to anything that isn’t a stabbing, so we got no help from them. A week later… 1 AM!! It starts… BLARING music, hooting, hollering…what the **** is going on… We live in a dense neighborhood, and it’s impossible that we are the only ones who think this is absolutely insane. Someone managed to get a hold of the police because the cops arrived and broke it up, however. This would continue for weeks. Music would start, cops would show up, etc.

Here’s where things took a turn for the worse.

The pettiness on our part got deep. We started leaving our dogs poop bags on their windshield and in their door handles, I even went as far to buy extremely pro-gay bumper stickers with the intention on sticking them all over their windshield. Before I could do that, however…, it turns out they had caught the attention of another sketchy group of folks down the street….one day, we came home, and the street they party on was lined with police tape, investigators, and cops everywhere…we already knew these folks were involved. What we saw on Citizen was that 2 people were shot in their legs… Haven’t heard a peep from them since.

