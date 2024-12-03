December 3, 2024 at 8:49 am

Lowe’s Customer Shared What He Thinks Are The Best And Worst Toilets For Sale At The Store. – ‘Starting with the worst, it’s the Palazzo for $179.’

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@twinhomeexperts

The good, the bad, and the ugly…

A TikTokker who specializes in home repair posted a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about what he thinks are the best and the worst toilets for sale at Lowe’s.

Source: TikTok

The man said, “Starting with the worst, it’s the Palazzo for $179.”

He added, “Here’s why. Look at how sharp that pee trap is. The likelihood of getting that clogged is much higher.”

Source: TikTok

The man continued, Let’s head down to the best toilet to buy. And that’s going to be the American Standard Clog-Free Champion.”

He added, “Look at that long sweep right there. Less likely to clog and a great flush for only $10 more.”

Now, this is good content!

Source: TikTok

Take a look at the video.

@twinhomeexperts

LOWE’S Worst & Best Toilets ! #toilets #lowestoilet #toiletclog #productreview #shopping

♬ Timeless – Franksille

Here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This viewer shared their thoughts.

Source: TikTok

Another individual weighed in.

Source: TikTok

And this person spoke up.

Source: TikTok

It’s toilet time!

