Lowe’s Customer Shared What He Thinks Are The Best And Worst Toilets For Sale At The Store. – ‘Starting with the worst, it’s the Palazzo for $179.’

The good, the bad, and the ugly…

A TikTokker who specializes in home repair posted a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about what he thinks are the best and the worst toilets for sale at Lowe’s.

The man said, “Starting with the worst, it’s the Palazzo for $179.”

He added, “Here’s why. Look at how sharp that pee trap is. The likelihood of getting that clogged is much higher.”

The man continued, Let’s head down to the best toilet to buy. And that’s going to be the American Standard Clog-Free Champion.”

He added, “Look at that long sweep right there. Less likely to clog and a great flush for only $10 more.”

Now, this is good content!

Take a look at the video.

Here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This viewer shared their thoughts.

Another individual weighed in.

And this person spoke up.

It’s toilet time!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!