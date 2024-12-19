Lowe’s Customer Was Surprised By How A Worker Responded When She Asked For A Cart

Well, you can’t please everyone…

A woman named Alicia posted a video on TikTok and told viewers about why she wasn’t too happy with a Lowe’s employee after a recent trip to the store.

Alicia said, “Here’s one for you. I come over here looking for one of those flat carts to put a toilet in a box on it. Two toilets, as a matter of fact, about $500 worth of toilets.”

She said she got the attention of an employee, who told her that the carts were in the parking lot.

Alicia said the man walked away, returned, and said, “I’m sorry, ma’am, they’re all outside, and I’m off the clock.”

She wasn’t happy about the interaction and said, “Yeah, this is what we’re living with. No customer service.”

Check out the video.

And here’s how TikTokkers reacted.

This individual shared their thoughts.

Another viewer chimed in.

And this TikTokker made a sarcastic comment.

She wasn’t too happy about this customer service…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!