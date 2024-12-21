Man Proposes With His Grandmother’s Engagement Ring, But Now His Brother’s Girlfriend Wants The Ring For Herself

Family heirlooms are great and often very well received as a sentimental token from a loved one to remember them by.

But at the same time, they can cause a whole lot of drama.

When something is gifted, this can result in jealousy and in-fighting between the family members.

And even when something seems to have been mutually agreed at the time, it can end up central to arguments down the line.

That is exactly what happened in this story, when a settled gift was suddenly disputed a long time after the matter had been settled.

Read on to find out what happened.

AITA for not giving back my finances deceased grandmother’s engagement ring? I am 29, and have been engaged to Jake (32) for two years. He has an older brother called Sam, who is 38. When Jake and I got engaged, Jake wanted me to have his grandmother’s engagement ring. Jake talked to Sam and Sam said, since he doesn’t plan to get married or have children, that Jake should use the ring. I love that ring and love the sentimental meaning behind it.

Let the drama commence.

Sam met a wonderful woman, Hannah, within the past year and they are expecting a child. Once they found out it would be a girl, Hannah told Sam she wants him to get the ring back for their daughter. Jake has already told Sam no. During Sunday dinner last weekend at my mother in law’s house, Hannah brought up the ring and how it should be given to their daughter since she would a great-grandchild, and I am not related by blood. It became an intense discussion. Luckily my mother in law also agrees with my fiancé and I.

Let’s see how Hannah reacted.

Hannah then asked if her daughter could have it in our will. I said no because it will either be given to our son or our future daughter. I told Hannah to take up her problem with Sam, since he’s the one who let Jake have the ring to give to me. Hannah ended up leaving the house crying. AITA?

Sam made his choice when he allowed Jake to propose with the ring.

Hannah is totally out of order to ask for a piece of jewellery – that was gifted before she even knew the family – to be given back.

Let’s see what Reddit thought of this.

This person was very clear about who the ring belongs to.

While this person thought that Hannah’s motivations were more than a little suspect.

And others pointed out that Hannah’s argument has no logic.

What’s clear here is that Hannah is acting a little magpie-like.

The brothers made a decision that everyone was perfectly happy with until she came along.

She needs to keep her nose out of other people’s business.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.