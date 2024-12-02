Man Pulls Out Of Luxury Trip At The Last Minute Twice. Now He’s Angry At His Friend For Calling Him Out On It.

Sometimes our friends come to us for advice.

AITA for telling my friend I get why he’s no longer invited on trips when he came to me upset?

I’m friends with Jack, a student in his mid 20s.

Jack is close friends with Dave, who is older than us and more established.

He works in luxury hospitality so he’s able to get good deals and has all the connections.

Jack was invited to join Dave in a holiday town about 7 hours away by train (Jack doesn’t drive).

Dave’s offer was along the lines of “I’m available during these 4 days, so if you get here I’ll handle the rest.”

I found out about it when Jack posted a countdown timer of the trip on Instagram.

I was a little jealous, but happy for him: it’s an expensive place and only having to pay to get there while your best friend pays for the rest is incredible.

Dave showed Jack the hotel, asked what restaurants he wanted to try, and got everything organised with Jack involved.

This was a trip for they were both pumped for.

This was June, the trip was planned for very end of August. Jack posted three more countdowns on Instagram.

However, Jack never went on the trip.

He waited until 9 days prior to book his travel, and then found out it was too expensive.

Dave took it pretty well considering he had repeatedly asked if Jack had bought this train ticket, and had warned him about the dynamic pricing.

So they decided to meet up at Dave’s place in beginning November, before Dave left for the winter to work.

It’s across the country but only 6 hours by direct train.

Jack told me about all the things Dave had planned (a hot spring spa day, hikes to some gorgeous lakes in the mountains, some really restaurants).

They were both psyched.

Jack told me this weekend that he can’t go because train tickets are too expensive again and it would eat half of his monthly budget.

I asked what happened to the money that was saved for August. He said had spent it, thinking he had enough time to save up for November.

I explained that as we’re students, all of our holidays are during peak travel dates. Waiting until the week before to book travel is always going to be more expensive. He just shrugged and said he thought it would be fine.

Now Jack has come to me upset because Dave isn’t reacting to memes and videos as usual, and hasn’t given a concrete date or place for them to meet up next year.

I just said that I get it.

If I were Dave I would’ve been mad at Jack bailing again.

All Jack had to do for both trips was get on a train to those places, and he couldn’t even do that.

I said that maybe Dave will let Jack know about a trip, but not to expect to be consulted about it again.

I just don’t get it.

Jack has said several times now that he’ll be at the next one (to the holiday town) but if he keeps bailing because he can’t be bothered to buy tickets early enough, or can’t even figure out how to get to the one train station in Dave’s town without asking a million questions, surely there won’t be a next trip for Jack.

Jack hasn’t really talked to me since and I wonder if I overstepped or was out of line.

Maybe I should just have said, “yeah that sucks, let’s see what happens”.

AITA?