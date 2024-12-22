A Mean Professor Falsely Accuses A Student Of Something Unseemly, So The Student’s Dog Gets Petty Revenge On Her Behalf

Sometimes dogs can sense when we need them to help us out.

That’s one reason they’re called man’s best friend.

In today’s story, a college student’s dog might not know it, but he got revenge on a mean professor on her behalf.

Boy did that professor deserve it!

Let’s learn all the details…

Cruel Professor Gets Taken Down A Peg Around fifteen years ago I had a bad experience with a college professor. She called me into her office, accused me of having inappropriate relations with a different professor, called me all sorts of names, and told me I wasn’t welcome in her program.

Perhaps this is what the professor was talking about…

The only thing I did to deserve this was treat a not-so-popular professor with kindness– nothing creepy; just nicely. He was good dude and I believe in treating people well. It absolutely crushed me.

Her dog got petty revenge for her!

This cruel professor was extremely type A and always impeccably dressed. A couple weeks after she crushed me, I was out walking my dog and we walked by her. She stopped and bent down to pet my dog. He looked up at her and sneezed directly into her open mouth. Is it still petty revenge if my best friend did the vindicating?

Her dog deserves extra dog treats for that!

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story…

It may not really be petty revenge, but does it matter?

There’s a chance the professor could get sick.

This reader wouldn’t want the professor getting anywhere near the dog.

The dog deserves all the dog treats!

Yes, more dog treats!

Talk about a good dog!

He deserves all of the treats.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.