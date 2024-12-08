Mechanics Discussed What Cars They Don’t Think Usually Make It To 100,000 Miles

Mechanics work on vehicles day in and day out, so when they talk about cars, WE LISTEN.

Mechanics at a business called Orozco Auto Service were asked what cars they don’t think usually make it to 100,000 miles and their answers might surprise you.

The first mechanic was asked the question and his answer was BMWs. He said they don’t get past 60,000 miles and added, “You drive the first 20,000 and then you have an oil leak.”

The next worker had a list of cars he thinks won’t make it 100,000 miles and said any Range Rover, Mercedes C class cars, Chevy Traverse, Ford Explorers, and Ford Edge.”

The last mechanic in the video agreed that the Chevy Traverse wouldn’t make it to 100,000 miles and said, “It just doesn’t make it. Those things are like ticking time bombs for some reason.”

Check out the video.

Here’s what TikTokkers had to say about the video.

This person spoke up.

Another TikTokker is sittin’ pretty.

And one individual chimed in.

Hot car tips for you to digest!

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.