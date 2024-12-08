December 8, 2024 at 2:49 pm

Mechanics Discussed What Cars They Don’t Think Usually Make It To 100,000 Miles

by Matthew Gilligan

Mechanics work on vehicles day in and day out, so when they talk about cars, WE LISTEN.

Mechanics at a business called Orozco Auto Service were asked what cars they don’t think usually make it to 100,000 miles and their answers might surprise you.

The first mechanic was asked the question and his answer was BMWs. He said they don’t get past 60,000 miles and added, “You drive the first 20,000 and then you have an oil leak.”

The next worker had a list of cars he thinks won’t make it 100,000 miles and said any Range Rover, Mercedes C class cars, Chevy Traverse, Ford Explorers, and  Ford Edge.”

The last mechanic in the video agreed that the Chevy Traverse wouldn’t make it to 100,000 miles and said, “It just doesn’t make it. Those things are like ticking time bombs for some reason.”

@orozcosautoservice_

Cars that are not making it to 100k miles according to our Long Beach blvd team 👨🏻‍🔧🚗 #automotive #autorepair #autoshop #cars

♬ original sound – Orozco’s Auto Service

Here’s what TikTokkers had to say about the video.

This person spoke up.

Another TikTokker is sittin’ pretty.

And one individual chimed in.

Hot car tips for you to digest!

