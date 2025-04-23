Stepdaughter Lies About A Starbucks Snub, So Stepmom Decides To Do Exactly What The Stepdaughter Said She Did

A stepparent was shocked when her 15-year-old stepdaughter lied to her dad, claiming she was being treated unfairly on Starbucks runs.

After clearing things up, she considered giving the teen a taste of her own medicine—literally.

Now, she’s wondering if her reaction went too far.

Let’s see what she’s thinking about doing.

My step daughter lied to her dad about me AITAH for how I reacted? My SO told me today that my 15SD told him that I take her and her sister to Starbucks and I pay for her sister but I won’t pay for her. We go to Starbucks pretty regularly at least a couple times a month. Sometimes I pay for the girls, sometimes not (they get an allowance). But I have NEVER paid for one girl and not the other. I mean if I wanted to it’s my money and I have that right but I have never done.

Sounds like something petty is coming…

So I asked her dad to bring her in the living room and let’s talk about it because it’s a blatant lie and I feel like she’s trying to make me look like a jerk. He didn’t want to and said he believed me and already knew it wasn’t true. The crazy thing too is she makes it known by her words and actions she doesn’t like me so what makes her think I even owe her to pay for her Starbucks?! So now I am really thinking the next few times I take them to Starbucks I will pay for the younger girl and tel her she can pay for her own. I know it’s petty but she’s too old to be lying about stuff like that and if she’s going to say it then let’s make it true.

Look, now her lie has come true. Karma!

I have a pair of lululemon leggings both the girls like to borrow. I don’t really care for them so after finding this out I gave them to the younger sister since I know how much SD15 is obsessed with that brand and neither one of her parents would ever buy her a pair. It’s so out of my personality to act this way but these kids can really test my morals and ethics.

Teens push boundaries, but meeting pettiness with pettiness? That’s a slippery slope. Maybe this one calls for a bigger conversation—before the next Starbucks trip turns into a full-blown family feud.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted.

This person says she’s the adult, and should act like it.

She’s definitely the AH here.

This person says she needs to remember who’s the bigger person here.

If she’s going to spread lies, she might as well get the full experience.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.