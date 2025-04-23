Amazon Customer Needed To Return A “Stinky” Mattress, But There Was No Way She Was Getting It Back In That Box

I listen to a ton of podcasts, and podcasts are interesting in that, seemingly no matter the subject, they all have the same handful of advertisers.

A couple of those are mattress companies, and one thing I’ve always marveled at while listening to these ads is the idea that they’ll “let you try it free.”

Like, they use huge heavy machinery to compress these giant things into a box, send it to you, you spend an afternoon setting it up, and then if you don’t like it…

You’re gonna put it back, somehow?

Turns out I’m not the only one with questions, as proven by TikTok user @fashionandfurbabies:

“Just out of curiosity,” she begins near her front door, “has anyone ever tried returning a mattress to Amazon? Because that’s what I’m attempting to do right now.”

“I ordered a mattress, um, it ended up stinking really badly. It’s a mattress in a box, so once you set it up like to test it out and find out that it’s stinky, it’s now out of the box. And I had heard that if you return a mattress to Amazon, that instead of them having to come pick it up, they just end up letting you keep it. You can only do it once, but, you know, then they would let you keep it and you kind of get, like, a free mattress.”

“Well I legitimately needed to return it and buy a new mattress, and so I didn’t really have room for another mattress. Well I did the return – they did not offer to let me keep it – and they like, scheduled to pick up so I have to be here, and they will come and pick it up.”

“But then I like had to specify that it’s out of the box now, but on the return thing it says like ‘well, your driver will print the label and oh, like just leave it on your porch and it will – they’ll come and pick it up.’ And I am just wondering if they like are actually thinking and realizing that this is a mattress out of box. Because now that’s on my porch. It’s a huge mattress so here’s hoping they actually take it.”

@fashionandfurbabies Has anyone ever successfully returned a mattress to Amazon?! To clarify, they did offer to let me keep it for a portion of a refund, buuuut I don’t actually need two mattresses 😅 here’s to hoping they actually take it! 🤞🏻 ♬ original sound – Kimi N

Some said the smell was normal…

But if it’s going away, what is the fate of the mattress?

At least you didn’t have to do all the heavy lifting?

Seriously, WHAT is that smell?

Sweet dreams, everybody.

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.