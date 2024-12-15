Mom Bought Pumpkin Ice Cream For Thanksgiving, But Her 25-Year-Old Son Doesn’t Want Anyone To Eat It Before The Big Meal

Thanksgiving food is special, but is it so special that you can’t eat any of it before the holiday?

In today’s story, a mom buys special food for Thanksgiving, but her adult son is super concerned that someone might eat some of it early. His sibling decides to mess with him.

Let’s see how the story plays out…

Threatened to destroy Thanksgiving ice cream with your bare hands if anyone digs into it? Bet. So i (17 Ftm) have an older brother (25 M) and he is a jerk. And I do not use that term lightly. I accept my brother for his anger disorder and autism but that does not excuse what he did today. My family is rather broke, we are very low middle class family of four with my mom, my older siblings and me. And my mom to do something nice today and get us all really good food for Thanksgiving. Now my mom didn’t care if we (including herself) ate the things before Thanksgiving, just as long as we still had some food for the holiday.

Her brother was the one who had the problem with eating the food early.

But my brother, on the other hand, was getting mean with it. He told me and mom if anyone dug into anything he would freak out and destroy things. My brother has always been a very destructive person, breaking walls, breaking things, and even thrown things at people.

Her brother threatened their mom.

So he started verbally abusing mom when she tried to argue with him on digging into Thanksgiving food before Thanksgiving. He yell at her to stop complaining to him and yelled that if anyone touched the Thanksgiving ice cream, he would slam his hand into the ice cream. Ruining it for everyone. He even did a little demonstration of it in front of me and mom with the closed ice cream tub.

She wants her brother to act his age.

Now, i’m not sure if he’s serious on this threat. But soon we’re gonna find out. Because as soon as he fell asleep, I snuck into the kitchen and stole some of the ice cream. I don’t even particularly like pumpkin ice cream, but I’m sick of this 25-year-old grown man baby verbally abusing this family. Am I risking things by pissing him off on purpose? Yes.

Her brother is horrible.

But this is the same man who calls my sister a fat-pig all her life for having a binge eating habit. The same man who calls me sensitive while he still throws himself on the ground and screams/cries when mom won’t pay for something he wants. When he wakes up and realizes what happened to the ice cream, I’m gonna tell him to slam his hand into it and see what happens. Wish me luck

What a horrible brother! I’d be scared to mess with him on purpose.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story…

This reader thinks the brother sounds dangerous.

Another reader suggests therapy.

The brother seriously needs to get help.

Here’s the perspective of a parent of a child with autism…

Here’s the perspective of someone is both autistic and bipolar…

He doesn’t need to be triggered – he needs therapy!

