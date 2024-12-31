Mom Leaves Her Child With Her Sister For The Weekend, But When She Returns She Learned That Her Sister Broke Her Key Ground Rules

Being a single parent can be hard – and sometimes this means needing to take a break.

So when the single mom in this story was offered a weekend away from her child by her younger sister, she jumped at the opportunity.

But when she dropped her four year old daughter off, she set some ground rules with her little sister – and was horrified to find out that they’d been broken.

AITA for telling my baby sister not to introduce her boyfriend to my 4 year old? So a few months ago, my baby sister – who is 25 years old – asked if she could take my daughter for the weekend. I agreed and dropped her off at my mom’s apartment where she lives. I had recently found out she started dating a guy and before I left I asked what she had planned. It was a week before Halloween so she stated she would take my daughter to get a costume, and then they would hang out at the park and get lunch with my mom. These were normal things for them, so I said okay cool.

Then she proceeded to ask me what time I was picking her up the following day. Normally she wouldn’t ask. I asked her if she needed me to pick her by a certain time and she said no. She said she had plans but my daughter could be included. Now, something in me said if you are planning an outing with your boyfriend please leave my daughter with my mom. She replied that our mom was coming with them, because he’d invited them all to dinner.

So I said okay, I’ll swing by early in the day to get her. I asked her “please don’t have my daughter around people that I do not know, or introduce her to your boyfriend whom I haven’t met yet.” She seemed a little bothered by it. I explained why I felt the way I did, and she agreed not to.

But she didn’t respect my boundaries or wishes. Later I found out that her boyfriend had come round for a few hours, when my daughter let it slip that he’d brought flowers. My mom then confirmed he’d come round. AITA?

Look, it’s totally not okay that this woman’s little sister didn’t obey her sister’s wishes when it came to her child, but her request does also seem a little on the unreasonable side.

Let’s see what the folks on Reddit thought of this.

This person agreed that everyone had messed up here.

And others thought that the mom was paranoid, but her sister was disrespectful too.

While some people thought that the mom had been more than accommodating, so the sister was wrong not to respect her boundaries.

This family needs to work on their trust issues.

