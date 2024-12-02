Mom’s Friend Buys Her Daughter A “Motivation Dress” In A Size Too Small, So She Bans Sleepovers To Protect Her Self-Esteem

When a 14-year-old’s best friend’s mom bought her a dress two sizes too small and called it an “aspirational” fit, her mom had a few choice words.

AITA for making my daughter take a break from going to her best friend’s house because the mom purposely bought her a smaller size dress? About two weeks ago my 14 year old daughter Bonnie was out shopping with her best friend Gigi and Gigi’s mom Lauren. While they were out, Lauren bought them both dresses she thought were cute. Except she bought Bonnie a size 3. Bonnie said she picked out one that was her size, but Lauren put it back and said that the size 3 one would be her “aspirational” dress to work towards fitting into.

When she came home, she gave it to me and was upset but also didn’t want to say anything bad about Gigi’s mom, which I get. First off, Bonnie is a HEALTHY girl. Gymnastics until she was about 11 (and grew several inches), dance in the fall and track in the spring, all her choices. So she’s got an athletic build. Gigi is a small girl, barely 5 feet, and so I thought at first she got them mixed up. She told me that Gigi’s mom got it for her to aspire to try to get into by “working hard.”

I said I’d take care of it and get her the right size. The next day, I called Gigi’s mom Lauren and asked her why she would do that. She explained that she thought it would give Bonnie something to work towards, because she heard Bonnie saying she didn’t get asked out last year but Gigi had several boys after her and that it seemed like it upset her. I told her it was inappropriate and asked her why she would tell a kid she needed to lose weight in order to get attention from boys? She got defensive and said that it was obviously embarrassing for Bonnie to not have boys into her when all her friends do.

She basically said I’m holding Bonnie back from growing up—like I won’t help her with boys, won’t drop hundreds at Sephora, still dress her like a kid, and buy B&BW sprays instead of fancy perfumes.

She said it’s messing with Bonnie socially and that she’s the only one in her friend group who hasn’t had a boyfriend. Then she got personal and said just because I’ve “given up” and stopped trying doesn’t mean I have to turn Bonnie into a nun. FOR THE RECORD, this is partially true. But it’s also because Bonnie doesn’t WANT that stuff. I have offered to get her more than Cetaphil skincare and she doesn’t want it. She got straight As last year and I took her to Ulta for a “spree” and all she wanted was some lip gloss and then ASKED for the body spray instead.

I said that it’s time for a break. The girls can still hang out, but I don’t want Bonnie at Gigi’s house. Bonnie got upset over it and I can deal with that. Gigi’s mom however has gone NUCLEAR over it, spreading poison everywhere she can about me being “psycho.” She’s doubling down on how it’s all because I don’t want my daughter to be happy with a boyfriend when I’m single and “no man would touch me.” Which is just… childish. And I’ve been shocked to see how other people have reacted to this, so now I’m questioning my own parenting which I NEVER do. AITA!?

