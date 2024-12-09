Neighbor Put Up A Fence Over The Property Line, But When She Had To Move It She Turned The Other Neighbors Against Them For Good Measure

Before installing a fence, it’s very important to know exactly where the property line is.

Unless your next door neighbor is paying for half of the fence, you don’t want to put up the fence on the property line, and you definitely don’t want to put up the fence on your neighbor’s property.

The fence needs to be on your property.

In today’s story, a neighbor messes up and has a fence installed on her neighbor’s property instead of on her own property.

Let’s see how the story plays out…

AITA for having our neighbor move their fence off our property A neighbor hired a contractor to build a wood privacy fence. I came home after the posts were set and immediately suspected the fence posts were on my property. We live in brand new homes, and so I asked her to meet me outside with her survey. I had already staked out the property line, and it was clear to see the posts were on my property.

The neighbor was unreasonable.

Before I could say a word, she said ‘you can’t tell where to put a fence with a survey’ which astounded me and left me shaking my head. After a few minutes of trying to explain that a survey is absolutely the way to determine where your fence should be, she threw her hands up and said ‘my contractor has my survey’ and walked back in the house. The next week, the contractor continued to finish the fence without moving anything.

She threatened legal action.

We emailed her and called her and she ghosted us. I paid $900 to have a surveyor do a site visit and write a report that clearly showed the fence was on our property. We sent that to her from our lawyer and she finally responded ‘there must be some mistake’. Only after more legal threats did she get her contractor back to move it off our property.

The neighbor is turning the other neighbors against the poster.

Meanwhile she trash talked us to everyone she could and labeled us bullies etc and has half our new neighborhood believing her. She won’t talk to us, which is actually fine by us, but we really hate knowing she has created this negative impression about us. I should mention that our lots are pretty small and we had a very large backyard project done this summer and the fence was taking up valuable real estate that we needed to fit our plunge pool in. We tried to deal with this in a polite neighborly way, and she forced us to bring in our lawyer. So, AITA?

The neighbor is the one who messed up.

It probably cost her a lot to relocate the fence, but that’s her problem.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted…

She didn’t do anything wrong.

The neighbor was trying to steal their property.

Everyone is on her side.

This reader had a similar thing happen with a neighbor…

Hopefully that neighbor stays on her side of the fence from now on!

At least we know it’s in the right place.

