New Car Owner Reveals Why He Takes The Dealership Stickers Off After He Buys A Car

I guess I never thought to take off dealership stickers after getting a new car…but some people have a mission when it comes to this seemingly insignificant detail!

A TikTokker named Tyler showed viewers how he likes to handle things after he gets a new ride.

Tyler said, “I’m taking off all of the advertising stickers. When you buy a car, it’s the first thing you do.”

He also removed the license plate holder with the dealership’s name.

Tyler said, “We’re not doing any free advertising for these Claremont dealerships.”

He took another sticker off of the interior of the windshield and said, “It left marks all down here. We’re gonna have to get some Goo Gone.”

Check out the video.

Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

One viewer weighed in.

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

And this individual spoke up.

I never thought of it this way before…

