New Homeowners Place A Mailbox At The End Of Their Driveway, Sparking An Unexpected Battle With Their Neighbor

Sometimes, the simplest things can ignite the biggest neighborhood dramas.

So, what would you do if your neighbor insisted that you move your newly installed mailbox, even though you had the post office’s approval?

Would you stand your ground?

Or would you try to keep the peace?

In the following story, one homeowner finds themselves in this exact predicament.

Here’s the whole story.

AITA for placing our mailbox at the end of our driveway? We purchased a 2 1/2-acre lot with no road frontage and a house already on the front lot. We just started building a couple of weeks ago and have been pretty excited since it’s been a long-awaited ordeal. We obtained a 20-foot easement on an adjacent lot (not the lot with the house in front of our property) for a driveway and placed our new mailbox at the end, right next to the homeowner’s mailbox. Now, this homeowner is telling us that we must remove our mailbox since we did not ask permission to put it on THEIR lot.

The neighbor is irate about the mailbox and threatening them with a lawyer.

This is the first time that we have ever built and had to place a mailbox, so I went to the post office and talked to the postmaster. She assured me that it was fine to put it where I had, and she even had an inspector from the district come down and check it out. She went further to tell me that now that it has been placed, it is the property of the post office and would be a federal offense if removed or tampered with. I relayed this information to our new “neighbors,” and he was furious. He keeps throwing “codes” at us and telling us he’s mentioned the situation to attorneys. He even went so far as to go into the post office and raise **** with this postmaster and tell her that he would win this. We don’t really want to move it because it’s in the perfect place for us and convenient for the carrier to deliver to two addresses in one stop. AITA?

It seems like the neighbor is just trying to be difficult.

Let’s see what advice the readers over at Reddit have to offer.

