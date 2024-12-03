New Management Made A Maintenance Worker Document Every Task, So He Did Exactly That Until They Got Sick Of It And Made Him Stop

Ahhh, this is so satisfying…

You gotta love it when a worker maliciously complies with their bosses and shoves the nonsense right back in their faces!

And that’s what happened here!

Read on and see what went down!

Malicious compliance from a maintenance worker. “I worked for a large corporation as a shift manager in our data center so I had to review tickets from the prior shift. We had a ticketing system most corporations would be used to, but our night maintenance worker that handled stopped up toilets and bulb replacements didn’t want to do.

He wasn’t too happy about it.

This was something he didn’t use until new management said he needed to track his work in our ticketing system, this didn’t sit well with him but he complied. Granted this was several years ago so I don’t have the exact verbiage but the entries stuck with me because they were so funny. Entry #1 Asked to remove rabbits from flower garden at main entrance, took pellet gun, shot 6 times, hit 1. Took pellet gun back to shop, re-sighted gun. Shot 4 times hit 3. Entry #2 Asked to unclog toilet in women’s bathroom on 4th floor, found what looked to be several pounds of turds and 1 1/2 rolls of toilet paper. Had to punch that doggie several times before it cleared. Entry #3 Asked to replace light bulb above receptionist desk, evidently not bright enough for her to fix her makeup, added two 200 watt bulbs, should be bright enough for her to see herself now.

They had enough!

I stopped seeing entries after about a month, next time I saw him I asked him why I wasn’t seeing any more entries from him. He told me they took his access to the ticketing system away, which he said with a big smile.”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person had a lot to say.

Another individual chimed in.

This reader shared a story.

And another person spoke up.

Malicious compliance at its finest!

And some good humor for good measure.

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.