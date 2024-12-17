Next Door Neighbor Wants To Split The Cost Of Putting Up A New Fence, But They Also Want To Make All The Decisions About The Fence

In a lot of neighborhoods there are fences between the houses.

Are these fences owned by one particular homeowner, or is the fence shared by both neighbors?

In today’s story, there is a lot of drama over who should pay for a new fence, both neighbors or just one.

Let’s see how the story plays out…

AITA for not giving money for our fence Our neighbor decided that he wanted to get his fence renovated. That’s no problem the fence we share is old so i get that. He asks us is we can pay half of it. I say that’s fine let’s think about what color it should be and what material.

The neighbor wants to make all the decisions.

But then he hits me with”NO, this is my fence in my yard you can’t choose my fence.” I don’t want to hurt his feelings and let him think what he just said maybe he just said it wrong or changed his mind. I ask “wait so you want me to pay half for a fence which you choose.” So he said”yeah because it’s also a fence for you.” I say no and my day goes on.

The neighbor still seems to think he is splitting the cost of the fence with him.

On the day he gets his fence installed he comes and says,”Hey where’s my $500,” which is more than what we didn’t agree on the week before. And I just say “let me see how it looks and I’ll think about it.” When it was done i found out that they didn’t even take down the original fence and put up to fences right next to each other. He comes again and I say I’m not paying since its his fence and its in his yard not the place where the old fence is.

The neighbor filed a complaint.

He gets mad and cusses me off while leaving. A week later I get a letter from the neighborhood saying that I need to take care of my fence and that the complaint was sent by who else but my neighbor. I might be a jerk because I’m not helping him at all to fix his fence. If I’m not the jerk what steps should I take to reply to the complaint?

That neighbor sounds completely unreasonable.

If it’s a shared fence, they need to make the decisions together; otherwise, it’s not a shared fence.

Let’s see how Reddit responded…

How many times do you have to say no?

It’s the neighbor’s fence.

It might depend on the HOA rules.

Looking at the title would be a good idea.

You shouldn’t have to pay for something that’s on your neighbor’s property.

This guy wanted to have things both ways.

