People Keep Using Her Property As A Shortcut, But Now They’re Accusing Her Of Being The Bad Guy For Asking Them To Stop

Owning a home that is surrounded by nature is a wonderful thing.

It can have some drawbacks, especially if it is a shortcut or a convenient way to access beautiful sites.

See how these homeowners are dealing with this amid plenty of opposition.

AITA for asking people to stop cutting through my property I have wonderful home on a very private lot that backs up to a river. On one side of me is a subdivision, and the other is a very nice park. Behind my house I own a bit over an acre on the river, with a relatively small public easement, so people can walk along the bank. For many years the people in the subdivision have used my driveway to streamline their access to the park or to the river.

She’s trying different things to get this to stop.

At first it annoyed me that people were letting their dogs off leash in my backyard and not sticking to the easement, but I got over that. Dogs are great. Our dog was dog aggressive, so it annoyed me to see her frustrated, but she’s since passed.

Unfortunately, I have not gotten used to people (and cars) coming down my driveway multiple times a day to cut down on an additional 3 blocks to go around properly. We’ve recently taken to asking them to refrain from cutting through with limited success. The signs I have up are just ignored. Today I confronted an older man who in response started his response back “Let me explain something to you” and told me he’s been doing it for 20 years and he’s a disabled vet.

It bothers her for a few reasons.

If he had humbly asked in the first place, or even in this moment, instead if a “Let me tell you, Sonny” I may have agreed to let him cut through. Still, I feel bad. We bought this “forever” home to provide some privacy, unfortunately there are people essentially in our backyard constantly making noise and then people cutting through the front down our 200′ long private driveway, with full visibility into our home. I know I’m the AH for complaining for such amazing privilege. I get that. But AITA for requesting people not trespassing on ALL of my property and just stick to some?

Here is what folks are saying.

Great point. Always know your rights and responsibilities.

Being soaking wet also makes people see that you tried to trespass.

You give an inch, they take a mile. It’s true.

Great expression. Boundaries are healthy.

That reminds me of the rose bush in my yard as a kid. I used to avoid it because it would scratch me.

Trespassing is not okay. Period.

Boundaries need to be physical and verbal.

