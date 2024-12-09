Performers Were Being Too Loud In The Subway, So He Turned Their Speakers Off And Told Them That Nobody Wanted To Listen To Their Music

If you’ve ever been in a situation where someone was being loud or listening to music in speakers on public transportation, you will probably feel vindicated by this post.

But the man who shares the story is wondering if he was in the wrong when he turned off a performer’s speaker in a Paris metro.

Let’s read the story and analyze the situation.

AITA for turning off a performer’s speaker in a Paris metro? I was sitting in a Paris metro car, and two guys came on board: the first with an accordion, and the second with a microphone and speaker. The second guy had the speaker and the microphone and was standing next to me. The speaker was pretty loud, and the guy with the microphone was 25% hypeman/75% rapping in French.

That does not sound like a pleasant experience, especially for someone sitting next to them.

I don’t like people imposing music on me, so in a VERY bold move, I turned off the speaker’s power button. I had a short conversation with the microphone guy that went like this (in French):

That was a very bold move indeed, and he did not back off.

Rapper: Why did you turn it off? Me: Because no one wants to hear your music here.

Wow.

Group of guys 20 feet away: Hey, we were feeling it man; we liked it! Rapper: Yeah, you liked it? The Rapper and the Accordion Guy and I exchanged glances as we arrived at the next stop. The two of them got off, and no one said anything afterward. I was on the metro for another five stops.

That was a bit awkward. I’ll take that over confrontation!

I actually like street performers and donate to them when they’re good, but I’m very much against people busking in places where you’re trapped together. Also, I probably would not have done this in NYC, for example, because there would be a much higher chance of a physical confrontation. I just don’t like it when people perform on public transportation, and I feel I’m being held hostage. AITA?

I’m glad nothing bad happened and it was just an awkward moment.

Let’s see what Reddit has to say about this.

A reader shares their thoughts.

Another reader shares their point of view.

Someone cautions that it was a dangerous move.

Someone keeps it short.

Another commenter chimes in.

I’m wincing just reading this.

Another person shares their thoughts.

It’s very likely other people were working up the courage to do the same thing.

No one wants to be a literal captive audience.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.