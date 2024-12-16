Researchers Kept Atoms In A Quantum Superposition State For Over 23 Minutes, Which Impacts The Future Of Precision Measurement And Quantum Computing

When looking at atoms (or anything) in a quantum superposition state, it normally lasts for fractions of a second. These highly unstable states have many interesting applications in a variety of fields, which is why they are so closely studied.

Researchers in China have recently published a study on ArXiv (it has not yet been peer reviewed) where they were able to keep 10,000 atoms of the element ytterbium in this state for a record breaking 23 minutes and 20 seconds. This was done by cooling the atoms down to nearly absolute zero and trapping it in place using light. Being able to do this may open new possibilities for things like highly-precise measurements and quantum computing.

Each of the atoms that were held in this state could be controlled with extreme precision, and were able to be put into two different spin-states by the researchers. This is known as being in a ‘quantum cat’ state.

It gets the name from Schrodinger’s Cat, which is a thought experiment where a cat is put into a box with poison that is activated by a random quantum process. As long as the box is not opened and those studying it cannot see into it, the cat is considered both dead and alive. In the real world, atoms in quantum cat states are in superpositions where the actual quantum state can be one of several ways at once.

It is impossible to tell which one it really is, so it is effectively acting like all possibilities at once.

This study has important implications. Barry Sanders, who was not part of the study, but reported to New Scientist the following:

“It’s a big deal because they’re making this beautiful cat state in an atomic system and it’s stable. A probe gets jiggled and pushed and nudged and prodded, and then by seeing what happens, you learn about the things that interact with it.”

Researchers say that this process can be repeated with other elements, but ytterbium atoms are particularly sensitive to this type of measurement, making it an ideal option.

The study of quantum mechanics is unlocking incredible possibilities.

