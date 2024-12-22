Security Worker Was Asked To Provide More Details About Their Lunch Break, So He Responds With An Overly Detailed Step-By-Step Report That Ends The Requests For Good

It’s frustrating when people demand unnecessary details for no good reason.

So, what would you do if your boss insisted on knowing every step of your lunch break?

Would you comply?

Or would you take their request to an extreme?

In the following story, one security worker decides to give their boss exactly what they asked for and then some.

Here’s how it played out.

Want precise details? Will do! It was about 8 months ago, and I had gotten permission to leave the site (I work security) to grab my food order. I put this down in my shift report: permission granted to go get food order. I also included where I got food and the time I came back. It got sent back saying they needed more detail. So, I’m telling you I had permission, where I went, and how much time I was gone isn’t enough? Ok.

They asked for details, so they got details.

So, I looked at the precise details of the walk and put it in. I walked south on SW 3rd for 200 feet. Turned West and walked 350 feet on West Main Street. Arrived at the restaurant. You get the idea. I had put another 10 or so lines in so they had the precise course I took to the taco place as well as my travel back. They never asked for details about me getting food again.

Too funny! Can’t believe the original info wasn’t enough.

Let’s check out what the fine folks over at Reddit have to say about this situation.

Sounds like he may have mentioned all of this.

This person’s not wrong.

As this person points out, he should’ve included a restaurant review.

Now, here’s an excellent idea.

Management sounds very petty.

The original info he included was more than enough, so they definitely didn’t need more.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.