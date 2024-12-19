Big Sis Offered To Make The First $5000 Payment On A Used Car So Her Sister Could Use It At College, But When Lil Sis Bought A $65k Jeep Instead She Took Her Offer Back

If you have the means, helping a younger sibling get started in their adult life can be a great thing to do.

What would you do if you offered to pay the first $5000 of a used vehicle for your sister to use in college, but then she went out and bought a brand new one that she can’t come close to affording?

That is what happened to the older sister in this story, so now she wants to withdrawal the offer of $5000 if her sister doesn’t return the car and get something more reasonable.

WIBTA if I back out of helping my sister pay for a car because she went and got a 65k jeep instead of what we originally agreed on.

My sister (18 f) is starting college this fall. She doesn’t have a car but will need one because she’ll be commuting to school while living at home. At the beginning of the year, I (27 m) told her that I’d help her pay for a car as a graduation gift, and I’d pay for the first 5k of her monthly payments. She has an almost full-ride scholarship and is living at home, so this will probably be her only recurring bill outside of school fees and supplies.

I did this so that when she started working, she could build as much of a savings net as possible if something came up. My parents, my sister, and I originally agreed on a max of 25k-30k. This car isn’t meant to last her a decade. She’s never owned a car before; this is her “baby’s first car.” It’s supposed to be an affordable used car for a college kid to get around in. It should last her for college, and then she can figure out what to do from there.

Well, I was lied to because she and my parents went out and bought a brand-new Jeep yesterday. I’m livid my parents co-signed for her to get this. Not only did they buy a 65k brand-new car, but they financed(!) a 10k down payment at an even higher APR for some reason! For some insight, my parents cannot afford this car themselves, and they can’t even afford the new payments on the loan they got for the 10k. There’s a reason I’m the one helping out with the payments on this, not them.

My sister does not even have a job yet, which was supposed to be step 1 before we even got her the car. I’m livid. The 5k I had set aside for her won’t even last the summer if we put it towards the car and loan payments. The whole reason I did this is now basically moot because she’ll have to cover the payments while she’s in school. My parents have good credit somehow but have $0 cash at the end of each month, so I’m pretty sure once my 5k runs dry, the car will be repossessed for nonpayment in the next year or so. What boils my blood even more is they know I’m livid but don’t care.

Mom went on a whole hour about how sisters “eyes lit up at the sight of the car” and “you would not have said no either if you were there.” We had talked about this for months. My sister and parents both know 100% that she will not be able to afford this car, but they don’t care now.

I’m considering backing out. I’ll tell them to return the car, and we return to the original plan, or else I’ll just invest the 5k in a 5-year bond for my sister. I want some opinions on this plan. AITA?

