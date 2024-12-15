She Had A Great Date With An Amazing Guy, But Days Later He Called Her Out For Eating A Burger In Front Of Him
by Mila Cardozo
Everyone has the right to eat whatever they want. Some people even eat bugs! I don’t exactly agree, but it’s not against the law.
Unfortunately for this woman, her perfect date who is a vegan, thinks her eating meat in his presence was disrespectful. Now she’s wondering if she owes him an apology.
Let’s analyze the situation.
AITA for eating meat in front of my vegan date?
Here’s the backstory: I (32 year old woman) met this absolutely amazing guy (35 year old man). Funny, brilliant, intelligent… and vegan (so no meat, no fish, no cheese…)!
On our third date, he brought it up and explained his convictions, etc.
Okay, it’s just a food preference, right? Wrong.
About an hour later, we decided to order.
He chose the vegetarian dish on the menu. I went for the burger (which, to be fair, was dripping with cheese).
From my perspective, he’s free to eat what he wants. But I have no intention of becoming vegan or even vegetarian myself.
So, I simply ordered what I felt like eating at that moment.
She was caught off guard by what he said later.
A few days later, we talked again over text, and he “called me out” on it.
For him, it was a real lack of tact on my part and pretty disrespectful of his convictions, which he had shared just an hour before we ordered.
Now I’m feeling a bit confused about the situation. I like him, but I don’t really see where the disrespect lies in my actions.
AITA?
They need to sit and talk about this before things get more serious.
Let’s see What Reddit has to say about this.
A reader shares their thoughts.
Another person thinks he’s in the wrong.
A commenter shares their point of view.
Someone asks important questions.
Another commenter shares a personal experience.
True!
He needs either a reality check or to date only vegan women.
