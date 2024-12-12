She Landed A Job She Had Always Wanted, But Her Best Friend’s Unexpected Disapproval Made Her Doubt Herself

Landing a new job brings excitement and new challenges, but professional success often reveal cracks in close relationships.

AITA for accepting a job where my best friend also works, after he told me that he did not want to work together with me? I’m F(22) and currently in my third sabbatical year, looking for a job to save up and eventually move. I recently came back from living in France and have always wanted to work as a substitute teacher. I’ve applied multiple times but didn’t get in, so I’m working a temporary job with lawn mower robots, which is physically very hard for me. My best friend (22M) works as a substitute teacher and has helped me with applications.

However, he has mental health struggles (depression, ADD) that sometimes affect our friendship, mainly due to his difficulty with communication. For example, he often impulsively agrees to things but later changes his mind, leaving me feeling blamed for “pressuring” him when I didn’t realize he wasn’t actually okay with it.

Recently, he told me he wanted some space, and after we reconciled, he mentioned he gets frustrated with me for small things, like asking questions or clarifying plans, which he interprets as boundary-crossing. This has made me question myself a lot.

I got an interview for a substitute teaching job at his school, which I was thrilled about, as it’s been my dream job and has a great wage ($35/hour). I told him I applied, and he was supportive, but when I got the interview, he suddenly said he didn’t want to work with me and needed space. I was confused and hurt, especially since he helped me apply and said nothing earlier.

After I explained my side, he said he still wanted a break and that it was up to me to attend the interview. I ended up going and got the job offer, but now I’m conflicted. If I take it, I worry it could ruin our friendship, but if I don’t, I’ll regret it. AITA for wanting to accept it?

What did Reddit think?

