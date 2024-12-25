She Planned A Family Trip To Disney The Exact Same Week Her Stepdaughter Is Going Skiing With Friends, And Now Her Stepdaughter Is Upset That She Can’t Do Both

If you were planning a family vacation and if you have step-kids, would the vacation include the step-kids?

It seems like it should unless there’s a very good reason for them not to go.

In today’s story, a mom assumes her stepdaughter won’t want to go on the family vacation, but she didn’t exactly ask.

Let’s see how the story plays out…

AITA for not taking my step daughter on vacation? I 30 female have been married to my husband, Tom, 35 male for 2 years. We have a 3 year old son and 4 year old daughter together. He has a 15 year old daughter from a previous relationship. The custody agreement is every other weekend.

They’re going to Disney while the stepdaughter goes skiing.

Our son and daughter have never been to Disney. So this year we are surprising them with a trip. My husband, myself, and the 2 kids will be going to Disney for 5 days. My stepdaughter has been to Disney 6 times so we didn’t think she’d want to go since we have to do things the little ones can enjoy. The trip is planned for a week she is going with her friends to a ski resort. My husband and I paid for half the trip and gave her spending money to have fun.

Now the stepdaughter is upset.

Her mom asked my husband if he would be able to bring her the morning of the trip to the friends house so all the girls can leave together. He let her know he couldn’t since we were going to be getting on a plane that morning to Disney. Her mom said we obviously don’t take care about my stepdaughter since we’re not taking her and has made my stepdaughter upset thinking we didn’t want her to go.

The stepdaughter wants to go to Disney AND go skiing.

We’ve tried explaining that we didn’t think she’d want to go on the young kids rides and that we can’t split up with her because the little ones are in the try to run in opposite directions phase. We’ve offered to cancel her ski trip and bring her with us but she said she wants to do both and it’s not fair for her to miss the trip with her friends. We just want some unbiased opinions. AITA?

They probably should’ve asked the stepdaughter if she’d want to go.

You’re never too old for Disney!

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story…

Here’s the perspective of someone whose parents are divorced…

The ski trip was just an excuse not to bring her.

She really should have asked her if she wanted to go.

Hiding the trip from her makes it seem like she didn’t want her there.

All she had to do was ask her stepdaughter if she wanted to go!

This woman isn’t the best stepmother in the world.

