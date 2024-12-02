She Refused To Let The Previous Owner Of Their House Visit Their Property, And Now People Are Calling Her Selfish

Everyone has a right to privacy and security; however, some people can’t seem to understand this. They may even call you a “Karen” if you refuse to do what they want you to do.

AITA For not wanting previous owner’s son in my home/property? My husband, daughter, and I live in a small rural town. We purchased this house with acreage about 4 to 5 years ago from a couple with two adult sons. It’s a very beautiful custom country French house that the man and his sons built themselves over the course of several years. The house is very luxurious, and so I can see how special it is for them.

Yesterday, I was checking our town’s FB page for updates on things. And I came across a post of a man asking on how to contact the owners of a house that matched our address. Because he wanted to show his kid his childhood home, but didn’t want to randomly come unannounced. Especially since we installed a gate at the entrance.

A lot of people gave him ideas on how to look us up on the internet and find our phone numbers and contact us. My husband and I are very private people, and this kinda bothered me. To put a stop to it, I politely commented on the post that we are not interested and apologized.

Now, people are calling me a Karen for not wanting them over. I can see why they’d think I’m a Karen. But to be honest, I feel relieved that I was honest because I didn’t feel comfortable with having them over in the first place. AITAH?

