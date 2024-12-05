She Shared A Heartbreaking Story About Needing A Night Alone, But Then Stormed Out Over The Hotel Price

Working in hospitality means dealing with all kinds of people, but some encounters stick with you for all the wrong reasons.

What would you do if a guest came in, shared a heartbreaking story, and then turned around and lashed out when things didn’t go their way? Would you try to salvage the moment? Or would you just let them go?

In the following story, a front desk worker’s attempt to offer kindness takes an unexpected turn. Here’s what happened.

“I just need a night to myself before I tell my kids…” I just finished checking in a nice couple when the lady waiting behind them walks up. She smiles, asks how my day is, and says she’s looking to get a room for the night. Awesome! Love friendly walk-ins. She starts to tell me how she lives in a nearby town and is looking for a room with a nice view for the night. She begins to tell me how her father had just been diagnosed with cancer and begins chemo tomorrow…

They do their best to listen and relate to her story.

“I’m sorry to hear that, ma’am. I can see what we have available for you.” She pulls the sunglasses from the top of her head down onto her face as she begins to weep. “Yeah, I just need a night to myself before I tell my kids… he’s the only father figure they ever had…” As I listen to her story, ensuring her that I understand (my grandfather died of cancer when I was a kid), I apply whatever I can to drop her price. I throw on the lowest discount I can for the cheapest room with the plan of upgrading her to our best room free of charge. Why not? It’s a slow week, and I love it when I have the chance to help make somebody’s day better.

She was shocked to learn the price.

Now, we’re a pricier place. Even with the absolute lowest I can do, it’s just under $200; but thats a whole lot better than the extra $150 she’d have had to pay if she walked in a couple weeks before this. I let her know the price and as I’m beginning to explain that I’m going to also upgrade her to… “Almost $200? Are you freakin kidding me? I could take my kids on vacation for that much.” Completely blindsided, I just kind of stand and stare for a second.

At this point, she was done and walked out.

She raises her hand. ” Yeah, you look SO busy right now. I’m being sarcastic.” “Well, I’m sorry, ma’am. I’m not a manager, but I am applying everything I am able to. I was going to move you up to-“ She scoffs, “freakin ridiculous,” turns around and walks out. Flabbergasted, to say the least.

Eek. This just goes to show you can’t please everyone.

Working the front desk is hard. You encounter all types of people and must learn to block out emotion and negative energy.

