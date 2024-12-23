She Told Her Roommate That She Needed To Clean Her Reusable Water Bottles, But When The Roommate Ignored Her She Made Them Leak

How often do you wash your reusable water bottles?

If the answer is “never,” you’re doing it wrong.

In today’s story, two roommates argue about whether or not to clean their reusable water bottles.

Eventually, one of the roommates is so fed up that she gets revenge on the roommate with the dirty water bottles.

Let’s see how the story plays out…

Sister gets revenge on her roommate for taking her water bottles in the best way My sister has a super inconsiderate roommate. Among other things, this roommate has been using her reusable water bottles and not cleaning them properly. Anyone who has reusable water bottles knows you have to occasionally deep clean them really good to keep them from getting gross and molding. She leaves them in her car for weeks on end.

Now the water bottles leak!

My sister has asked her roommate to stop this multiple times to no avail. To get back at her my sister took out all the rubber stoppers in the lids that keep them from leaking 😂😭 Surprise surprise the roommate has stopped using them after realizing they left a huge wet mess in the back of her car. I’m so proud of my sister for getting her genus petty revenge.

I doubt that this revenge solved the problem.

The roommate probably just got new water bottles and doesn’t clean them either.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story…

This reader loved the revenge!

Here’s more praise for the revenge…

Don’t mess with a science major!

What exactly does she mean by “clean occasionally”???

Seriously, go clean your water bottles!

If it’s been a week, it’s time.

