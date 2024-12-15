December 15, 2024 at 4:48 am

Shein Customer Talked About The Storage Shed She Bought And What Happened When She Put It All Together

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@angelica_torresramos

Shein sells all kinds of discount products online, but I had never heard of this before!

A woman named Angelica posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers the storage shed she bought from the company.

Source: TikTok

Angelica said she paid $639 for the storage shed and showed viewers that the materials were delivered in three large boxes.

She wrote in a text overlay, “Some pieces were a little damaged” and showed viewers that a spider crawled out of one of the boxes.

Eeek!

Source: TikTok

The video showed a montage of the shed being built and, when it was all done, Angelica said, “I actually liked it.”

Looks pretty good to me!

Source: TikTok

Here’s the video.

@angelica_torresramos

🤦🏻‍♀️😂 #fyp #shein #storagehome

♬ original sound – Corridos Chingones

And here’s what TikTokkers had to say.

This person asked a question.

Source: TikTok

Another TikTokker spoke up.

Source: TikTok

And this individual shared their thoughts.

Source: TikTok

I guess they sell just about everything on Shein now!

