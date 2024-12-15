Shein Customer Talked About The Storage Shed She Bought And What Happened When She Put It All Together
Shein sells all kinds of discount products online, but I had never heard of this before!
A woman named Angelica posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers the storage shed she bought from the company.
Angelica said she paid $639 for the storage shed and showed viewers that the materials were delivered in three large boxes.
She wrote in a text overlay, “Some pieces were a little damaged” and showed viewers that a spider crawled out of one of the boxes.
Eeek!
The video showed a montage of the shed being built and, when it was all done, Angelica said, “I actually liked it.”
Looks pretty good to me!
And here’s what TikTokkers had to say.
This person asked a question.
Another TikTokker spoke up.
And this individual shared their thoughts.
I guess they sell just about everything on Shein now!
